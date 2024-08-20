Two arrested after car flips onto roof during chase following reports of drone near Leyland's HMP Wymott
Police were called after a drone was spotted flying close to the walls of HMP Wymott in Ulnes Walton at around 12.25am on Tuesday.
A suspicious vehicle was spotted driving away from the scene at speed as officers arrived.
Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was involved in a collision and flipped onto its roof before the two men inside ran away.
A large quantity of suspected Class A drugs, mobile phones and a drone were found inside the car.
With the help of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service’s drone team and PD Buzz, one of the men was detained after he was found hiding underneath a nearby caravan.
The second man was detained after being found hiding under a truck.
A 26-year-old man from Leeds was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and dangerous driving.
An 18-year-old man from Hyde, Greater Manchester was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
Both remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It is an offence to fly drones within 400 metres of a closed prison or young offender institution.
“Drone operators breaking the rules could face fines of up to £2,500 while those found smuggling illicit items face up to 10 years in prison.
“We will continue to work closely with the Prison Service and positive action will be taken against those breaking the law.”
