A man who showed “disgraceful” behaviour during the riots in Blackpool has been jailed.

Miles threw objects including chairs, bottles, cans, and other objects into crowds of people including police officers on Saturday, August 3.

The 21-year-old also removed the wing mirror from a police vehicle before throwing it at a van which had officers inside.

Ethan Miles was jailed for his part in the disorder seen in Blackpool on August 3 | Lancashire Police

He was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He was charged on August 10.

Miles, of Haig Road, Blackpool, was sentenced to 30 months at Preston Crown Court on Monday, August 19.

Assistant Chief Con Karen Edwards, of Lancashire Constabulary said: “The behaviour that Ethan Miles showed that day was disgraceful, and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down on him today.

“He acted without care towards those around him, choosing to be violent and cause disorder in the town. His sentencing is the second of many that we expect to see over the coming weeks and months.

“Let this be a clear message to you: If you chose to commit disorder, and act violently in our communities, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice. Violent disorder is not, and never will be tolerated in Lancashire.”

If you have any information that could help police, call 101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.