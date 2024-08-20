Man caught with suitcase containing almost £80k worth of cannabis at Preston railway station jailed
Officers spotted Le Van Phuc getting off a train at Preston railway station with a black rucksack and a large black suitcase on April 18.
As he waited for a service to Glasgow, police approached him and identified themselves.
Phuc immediately stepped away from the suitcase, raising suspicions.
When asked if the suitcase was his, he immediately replied that it wasn’t.
When officers searched the case they found two large bin bags inside containing cannabis with a street value of almost £80k.
A further search found £160 in cash along with a return ticket from Glasgow to Bolton.
Phuc, 29, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
He was sentenced to 11 weeks in jail at Preston Crown Court on August 13.
Investigating officer PC Andrew Margerison said: “Our County Lines task force patrols the railway the length and breadth of the country, day in day out, and can spot when something or someone doesn’t look right.
“We have eyes everywhere so be warned – if you plan on using the rail network to transport drugs or indulge in any form of criminality we ‘ll be waiting for you.”