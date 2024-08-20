Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “dangerous and cowardly bully” who stabbed a woman multiple times during a horrific attack in Burnley has been jailed.

Fayaz Khan entered a home before approaching the woman, producing a lock knife and repeatedly stabbing her.

He then attacked and stabbed a man who was trying to disarm him and protect the woman and other people inside the property.

Fayaz Khan was jailed for 15 years for stabbing a woman and man at a house in Burnley | Lancashire Police

Officers quickly attended the address and Khan was arrested shortly after 6.05pm on December 13, 2023.

Whilst remanded into custody awaiting trial, Khan called a witness and made various threats towards her and others should they give evidence at court.

Khan, formerly of Briercliffe Road, Burnley, but now of no fixed address, was charged with attempted murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, coercive controlling behaviour, witness intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 69-year-old was later convicted of attempted wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, coercive controlling behaviour, witness intimidation and possession of an offensive weapon following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was subsequently jailed for 15 years on Monday, August 19.

DC Hannah Winkley said: “Khan is a dangerous and cowardly bully who subjected the victims to a horrific attack and has shown no remorse for his actions throughout the investigation.

“The victims were incredibly lucky to not have life changing injuries.

“I welcome the significant sentence that was handed down by the court, which reflects the seriousness of Khan’s offending and the risk he poses.”