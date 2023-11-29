Fishergate Hill in Preston is due to reopen in early December after the road was closed following a burst water main.

Thousands of homes were left without water after a mains pipe burst on Fishergate Hill at the junction with Broadgate on Tuesday morning (November 21).

United Utilities (UU) began urgent repairs that day, however the full extent of the damage to the road, and timeframe for repairs, was unknown.

On Wednesday (November 29), Lancashire County Council (LCC) confirmed the pipe had been repaired and the road was expected to reopen on Thursday, December 7.

Fishergate Hill was closed after a mains pipe burst at the junction with Broadgate

County Coun Rupert Swarbrick, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “Our highway regulation team is speaking to UU every day to manage the impact of the closure, and work is currently on track for Fishergate Hill to reopen and things to be largely back to normal by the end of the day on Thursday, December 7.

“This includes ensuring the speedy delivery of specialist coloured surfacing materials needed to restore the CYCLOPS junction so that Fishergate Hill does not stay closed any longer than necessary.

“Some of the road foundations in this area are made of concrete and there may be periods when little activity is happening on site while waiting for this to set, however work is progressing as quickly as possible.”

Lancashire County Council say the road should reopen on Thursday, December 7

Residents have been urged to avoid the area where possible as the closure is causing delays at busy times.

There are signs in the area directing traffic along diversions around the closure.

The usual prohibition on vehicles turning right out of Butler Street near Preston Railway Station has been suspended, along with the bus lane enforcement cameras.

This means motorists can choose to go towards Corporation Street as well as using the diversion via Bow Lane to exit the city centre.

What the new CYCLOPS junction looks like after opening in August 2023

The announcement came after United Utilities said the closure would remain in place until the week commencing December 11.

They said this was due to the delivery of a “specialist road surfacing material” that was needed to resurface the area at the new CYCLOPS junction.