Controversial new Preston road junction to officially open this weekend

Work was recently completed on the so-called CYCLOPS junction, where Fisheragte Hill, Strand Road, Liverpool Road and Broadgate all meet.

The striking new road layout is now fully operational, but will officially be opened this Sunday (9th July).

At an event to mark the occasion - between 11.30am and 3pm - people will be invited to see the so-called CYCLOPS junction in action - and also get more involved with cycling.

It's all systems go at Preston's newest junction - but do you know how it operates?

Bikes will be available to try out and a mechanic will be on hand for those whose own bikes need a minor repair. A 'smoothie bike' will also be available, which uses pedal power to blend a drink.

The junction design is intended to encourage cycling and walking by segregating cyclists and pedestrians from vehicular traffic.

The concept - and the work to install it - have had their social media critics and Lancashire County Council last year acknowledged that it might be a minor inconvenience to motorists, but stressed the overall benefits.

A key feature of a CYCLOPS junction is an orbital cycle track that encircles the junction, providing an alternative off-road route to protect cyclists from general traffic.

Pedestrians are also provided with more space at the junction and have dedicated crossings, which are separated from cycle crossing points, unlike at more traditional crossings. Mini zebra crossings are also used on the footway to provide pedestrians with priority when crossing the cycle track, helping to protect vulnerable users.

County Cllr Scott Smith, County Hall’s lead member for highways and active travel, said: "The award-winning CYCLOPS concept, first piloted in Greater Manchester and adapted now for Lancashire, is now appearing in more and more towns and cities across the UK.

"It's great to see Lancashire's first CYCLOPS junction up and running and, while it may take a little getting used to, I am confident all road users will feel its benefits.

"I'd like to encourage local residents to come out, have a look at the new junction and perhaps even have a go at our event on Sunday 9 July.

"Encouraging more people to ditch the car and take up more active forms of travel, particularly when travelling in and around Preston city centre, is a big goal of ours.