Thousands of homes are without water in South Ribble this morning and schools have been forced to shut due a burst water pipe.

United Utilties said a pipe has burst in Fishergate Hill, Preston and repair work is now under way, but a number of schools have already confirmed they will not open today.

It is believed thousands of homes are affected across Penwortham, Longton, Hutton and Whitestake with households left without water or low pressure.

A spokesperson for United Utilities said: “We have found the cause of no water or low pressure to be a burst on Fishergate Hill.

"Our team are on their way to site and will be starting the repair as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, we hope to have things back to normal soon.”

School closures

-St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, Longton

- Hutton Primary School

- Hutton Grammar School

- St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Penwortham

- Penwortham Primary School

- Penwortham Priory Academy

- All Hallows Catholic High School, Penwortham.