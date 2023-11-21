News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Burst water mains forces schools to shut in Penwortham, Longton and Hutton as thousands of homes left without water

Thousands of homes are without water in South Ribble this morning and schools have been forced to shut due a burst water pipe.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 21st Nov 2023, 08:07 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 09:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

United Utilties said a pipe has burst in Fishergate Hill, Preston and repair work is now under way, but a number of schools have already confirmed they will not open today.

It is believed thousands of homes are affected across Penwortham, Longton, Hutton and Whitestake with households left without water or low pressure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for United Utilities said: “We have found the cause of no water or low pressure to be a burst on Fishergate Hill.

Most Popular

"Our team are on their way to site and will be starting the repair as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, we hope to have things back to normal soon.”

School closures

-St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, Longton

- Hutton Primary School

- Hutton Grammar School

- St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Penwortham

- Penwortham Primary School

- Penwortham Priory Academy

- All Hallows Catholic High School, Penwortham.

Updates to follow...

Related topics:South RibblePrestonCatholic Primary School