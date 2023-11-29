Preston Fishergate Hill to remain closed until near Christmas after water main burst
United Utilities have been working on the burst pipe since last Tuesday (November 21) and say repairs have been completed.
However, the water company said the road closure near the junction with Broadgate will remain in place until the week commencing December 11.
Why?
United Utilities said the ongoing closure is because Lancashire County Council require a “specialist road surfacing material” to be used to resurface the road at the new CYCLOPS junction.
The new junction, which opened in August, separates pedestrians and cyclists from traffic and is designed to reduce the risk of collisions.
According to United Utilities, the ‘specialist materials’ used for the CYCLOPS junction can only be sourced from one supplier and will take a further two weeks before it is delivered.
United Utilities declined to say what ‘specialist material’ was required, but said “it would be unsafe to reopen the area without the correct surface material / lane markings”.
Full statement from United Utilties
A United Utilities spokesperson said: “This was a large burst causing significant damage to the footpath and road, and we need to make sure this is safe before it can reopen.
"The leak has been fixed and we're now awaiting the reinstatement work. I can only apologise for any inconvenience caused by our works and this road closure.
"We're continuing to work closely with Lancashire County Council and they've advised a specialist road surfacing material must be used to reinstate the road.
"It would be unsafe to reopen the area without the correct surface material / lane markings, so temporary traffic management must remain in place.
"Unfortunately, as the specialist material can only be sourced from one supplier, this will extend our time on site as we await for this to be delivered.
"We'll have a presence on Fishergate until week commencing December 11. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”
Lancashire County Council were approached for comment.