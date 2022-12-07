News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Leyland man who died after van crash on Wigan Road

A family have paid a loving tribute to a 76-year-old man who was killed in a road traffic collision in Leyland.

By Sean Gleaves
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 5:05pm

Emergency services were called to reports a van had crashed into a lamppost in Wigan Road at approximately 1.50pm on Tuesday (December 6).

Ambulance crews, a number of police vehicles and two fire engines from Chorley and Leyland attended the scene.

Hide Ad

Firefighters rescued one person – later named as 76-year-old John Randall, from Leyland – from the van before placing him into the care of ambulance crews.

John Randall sadly died after his van crashed into a lamppost in Wigan Road, Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Pensioner suffers ‘head, rib and leg injuries’ after being hit by car near Morri...

North West Ambulance Service said Mr Randall was taken to hospital following a “medical incident,” where he sadly later died.

Hide Ad

In a tribute released on Wednesday (December 7), his family said: “It is with great sadness that John Randall, father of two sons and a grandfather to nine grandchildren, died on Wigan Road.

“He was loved by all who knew him and would do anything for his family.

Hide Ad

“RIP Grandad.”

Lancashire Police confirmed a file would be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time,” a spokesman for the force added.

LeylandEmergency servicesChorley