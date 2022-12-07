Emergency services were called to reports a van had crashed into a lamppost in Wigan Road at approximately 1.50pm on Tuesday (December 6).

Ambulance crews, a number of police vehicles and two fire engines from Chorley and Leyland attended the scene.

Firefighters rescued one person – later named as 76-year-old John Randall, from Leyland – from the van before placing him into the care of ambulance crews.

John Randall sadly died after his van crashed into a lamppost in Wigan Road, Leyland (Credit: Lancashire Police)

North West Ambulance Service said Mr Randall was taken to hospital following a “medical incident,” where he sadly later died.

In a tribute released on Wednesday (December 7), his family said: “It is with great sadness that John Randall, father of two sons and a grandfather to nine grandchildren, died on Wigan Road.

“He was loved by all who knew him and would do anything for his family.

“RIP Grandad.”

Lancashire Police confirmed a file would be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

