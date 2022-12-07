Family pay heartbreaking tribute to Leyland man who died after van crash on Wigan Road
A family have paid a loving tribute to a 76-year-old man who was killed in a road traffic collision in Leyland.
Emergency services were called to reports a van had crashed into a lamppost in Wigan Road at approximately 1.50pm on Tuesday (December 6).
Ambulance crews, a number of police vehicles and two fire engines from Chorley and Leyland attended the scene.
Firefighters rescued one person – later named as 76-year-old John Randall, from Leyland – from the van before placing him into the care of ambulance crews.
North West Ambulance Service said Mr Randall was taken to hospital following a “medical incident,” where he sadly later died.
In a tribute released on Wednesday (December 7), his family said: “It is with great sadness that John Randall, father of two sons and a grandfather to nine grandchildren, died on Wigan Road.
“He was loved by all who knew him and would do anything for his family.
“RIP Grandad.”