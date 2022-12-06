Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash in Wigan Road, near the junction with Brookwood Way, at approximately 1.50pm on Tuesday (December 6).

Pictures from the scene show a van smashed into a lamppost, crumpling the bonnet.

Two fire engines from Chorley and Leyland attended the scene as well as a number of police vehicles.

Officers blocked the road in both directions while firefighters worked to make the scene safe and extricated one casualty from the vehicle.

The fire service confirmed one person was taken to hospital for treatment.

Fire crews were in attendance for around 30 minutes.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

It followed an incident in Broadfield Drive earlier in the day.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle near St Mary’s Church shortly before 8am.

Police closed the road both ways – between the junctions with Haig Avenue and Elmwood Avenue – while paramedics and firefighters worked at the scene.

Three fire engines attended and crews used cutting tools to free a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s who were trapped inside one of the wrecked cars.

North West Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene and the injured pair were taken to hospital with minor injuries.