A pedestrian was struck by a car near the Morrisons in Mariners Way at around 10.40am on Tuesday (December 6).

The casualty – a woman in her 80s – suffered head, rib and leg injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“She is in a serious but stable condition,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Officers later urged anyone who witnessed the incident or had dashcam footage to come forward to help with their investigation.

The road was closed for four hours while collision investigators examined the area.

Heavy traffic was building in the area as a result, with drivers urged to find alternative routes and add extra time to their journeys.

A woman in her 80s was struck by a car near the Morrisons in Mariners Way, Preston (Credit: Google)