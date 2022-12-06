Ambulance crews, a number of police vehicles and two fire engines from Chorley and Leyland attended the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters rescued one person from the van before placing them into the care of ambulance crews.

Officers blocked the road in both directions for a number of hours following the incident

North West Ambulance Service said the casualty – a man in his 70s – was taken to hospital following a “medical incident”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police later confirmed the man had sadly died.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time,” a spokesman for the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.”