Man in his 70s dies after van crashes into lamppost on Wigan Road in Leyland
A man has died after a van smashed into a lamppost on a busy road in Leyland.
Emergency services were called to reports a van had crashed into a lamppost in Wigan Road at approximately 1.50pm on Tuesday (December 6).
Ambulance crews, a number of police vehicles and two fire engines from Chorley and Leyland attended the scene.
Firefighters rescued one person from the van before placing them into the care of ambulance crews.
North West Ambulance Service said the casualty – a man in his 70s – was taken to hospital following a “medical incident”.
Lancashire Police later confirmed the man had sadly died.
“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this distressing time,” a spokesman for the force added.
“A file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.”
Officers blocked the road in both directions for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene.