Road crews have closed Chapel Brow whilst the road is redesigned to make it safer for motorists and cyclists.

The closure, between Golden Hill Lane and Hough Lane/Churchill Way, will be in place 24 hours a day until 6pm on Friday, December 16.

Shops and businesses on Chapel Brow are open as usual and can still be reached on foot. Access is also available to those living off Chapel Brow in Fleetwood Street and Orchard Street,

Chapel Brow in Leyland will be closed for 6 weeks, from Monday, November 7 to Friday, December 16

Alternative route

During the closure, drivers will be diverted via Hough Lane, through the traffic lights at Churchill Way and along Golden Hill Lane.

What are the roadworks for?

Lancashire County Council is turning Chapel Brow into a two-way road – for just over half its length – between the Hough Lane roundabout and the junction with Fleetwood Street.

Currently, the road is wholly one-way with all vehicles travelling from the roundabout in the direction of Station Brow.

The road will still be one way from Fleetwood Street to Golden Hill Lane/Station Brow, but traffic will be banned from turning right turn onto Station Brow. Only left turns onto Golden Hill Lane will be allowed.

Why are they changing the road?

The new layout for Chapel Brow in Leyland, with two way traffic up to Fleetwood Street and one way to Golden Hill Lane/Station Brow

The redesign is part of a local safety scheme to prevent collisions between cyclists and drivers.

Lancashire County Council said it was concerned with the ‘high record of injury-causing collisions’ involving drivers turning right from Chapel Brow and colliding with cyclists travelling downhill from Station Brow to Golden Hill Lane.

A Council spokesman said: “Our records show 17 collisions resulting in injuries over a five-year period, with 13 of these involving vehicles failing to give way whilst turning right out of Chapel Brow onto Station Brow.

“We are proposing to make changes to the road layout so that vehicles can only turn left at the top of Chapel Brow, and make Chapel Brow two-way between Fleetwood Street and Hough Lane to ensure continued easy access for residents and businesses.

“We have already consulted residents and businesses in the immediate area on these proposals which people broadly supported, and as a result of their feedback, have changed the original proposal to minimise the loss of on-street parking on Chapel Brow to one space.”

New pedestrian crossing for Station Brow

There are also plans to install a new Toucan crossing on Station Brow.

A Council spokesman added: “Many people walk or cycle in this area to get to and from the railway station, schools, and the town centre, and we are also proposing to install a new Toucan crossing on Station Brow to improve access and safety for pedestrians and cyclists."