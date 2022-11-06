Winter Wonderland Leyland: take a look inside the new Christmas pop-up bar on Hough Lane
A new Christmas-lodge themed pop-up bar has opened in Leyland town centre, just in time for the festive season.
Winter Wonderland Leyland has officially opened on the site of the former Barnardo's charity shop on Hough Lane, with Paul Foster, leader of South Ribble Council, cutting the ribbon on Friday night (November 4.)
The unit has been vacant since the charity shop closed in 2020 but has now been fully transformed into a Winter Wonderland haven for the Christmas period. The bar will be open from midday until 1am, seven days a week, although use of the outdoor area is not allowed past 10pm for noise disturbance reasons.
The Post’s photographer headed down to Winter Wonderland Leyland’s official opening ceremony, and captured some shots of the cosy venue. Take a look inside now...