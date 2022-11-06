Winter Wonderland Leyland has officially opened on the site of the former Barnardo 's charity shop on Hough Lane, with Paul Foster, leader of South Ribble Council, cutting the ribbon on Friday night (November 4.)

The unit has been vacant since the charity shop closed in 2020 but has now been fully transformed into a Winter Wonderland haven for the Christmas period. The bar will be open from midday until 1am, seven days a week, although use of the outdoor area is not allowed past 10pm for noise disturbance reasons.