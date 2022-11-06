News you can trust since 1886
Winter Wonderland Leyland: take a look inside the new Christmas pop-up bar on Hough Lane

A new Christmas-lodge themed pop-up bar has opened in Leyland town centre, just in time for the festive season.

By Aimee Seddon
36 minutes ago

Winter Wonderland Leyland has officially opened on the site of the former Barnardo's charity shop on Hough Lane, with Paul Foster, leader of South Ribble Council, cutting the ribbon on Friday night (November 4.)

The unit has been vacant since the charity shop closed in 2020 but has now been fully transformed into a Winter Wonderland haven for the Christmas period. The bar will be open from midday until 1am, seven days a week, although use of the outdoor area is not allowed past 10pm for noise disturbance reasons.

The Post’s photographer headed down to Winter Wonderland Leyland’s official opening ceremony, and captured some shots of the cosy venue. Take a look inside now...

1. Winter Wonderland Leyland

Take a look inside the new Christmas themed bar in Leyland.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Winter Wonderland Leyland

Councillor Paul Foster is joined by Dennis Yupet and Director Tunde Olaleye at the official opening.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Winter Wonderland Leyland

Inside the new Christmas themed bar

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Winter Wonderland Leyland

A cosy seating area

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
