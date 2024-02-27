News you can trust since 1886
Two roads reopen following Preston shooting as CSI and police remain on the scene

Two roads have reopened following reports of a shooting in Preston city centre this morning.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:10 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 12:11 GMT
At 9:50am this morning, Preston Police reported that they were at the scene of a number of road closures on Cranborne Street, London Road and Adelaide Street due to a police incident.

An hour later, the police confirmed that they had been called to reports of a firearms discharge in the vicinity of London Road at around 9am, and that all three roads remained closed.

Our reporter has just now headed to the scene of the incident and can confirm that as of around 11:30am, Cranborne Street and Adelaide Street have reopened.

Traffic down the now reopened Cranborne Street

There is however still a 60-70 metere wide cordon blocking off London Road, a main road into Preston centre centre.

At the scene, our reporter could also see a CSI van and a number of police officers, although it appeared that any armed police officers have now left.

Following the shooting reports, a man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and is currently in custody.

No one is thought to have been injured and it is being treated as an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the public.

If you have any information that could assist the police with their enquiries, contact them on 101 quoting log 231 of February 27 2024. In an emergency, call 999.

