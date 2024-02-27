Man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after reports of a shooting in Preston
and live on Freeview channel 276
Preston Police were called at around 9am today to reports of a firearms discharge in the vicinity of London Road, Preston.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and is currently in custody.
No one is thought to have been injured as a result of the firearms discharge, and it is being treated as an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the public.
Cranborne Street, London Road and Adelaide Street have been closed since the incident broke out and as of 11am, the police confirmed the three roads remain closed, promising to provide an update once they re-open.
A Preston Police spokesperson said: "Our officers are currently at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. We want to re-assure you that you will see an increased police presence in the area whilst we carry out our investigation. If you have any concerns, please get in contact with us."
If you have any information that could assist the police with their enquiries, contact them on 101 quoting log 231 of February 27 2024. In an emergency, call 999.