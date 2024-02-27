South Ribble Police appeal for witnessess and dashcam footage after pedestrian hit by a tractor
South Ribble Police were called following reports of a collision involving a tractor and a pedestrian on Howick Cross Lane which happened at around midday on Friday, January 26 2024.
A man in his 40s, who was getting out of a van, suffered a serious foot injury. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the tractor.
A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: "We appreciate that this happened some time ago but our officers have been working behind the scenes to identify the driver and we are now asking for your help.
"Were you in the area at the time? If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage from around the time it happened, please contact 101 or email [email protected]"