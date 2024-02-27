Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Ribble Police were called following reports of a collision involving a tractor and a pedestrian on Howick Cross Lane which happened at around midday on Friday, January 26 2024.

A man in his 40s, who was getting out of a van, suffered a serious foot injury. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the tractor.

Read More Lancashire Fire and Rescue launch investigtion into a commercial building fire in Oswaldtwistle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: "We appreciate that this happened some time ago but our officers have been working behind the scenes to identify the driver and we are now asking for your help.