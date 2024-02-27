Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 9:50am this morning, Preston Police reported that they were at the scene of a number of road closures in Preston which included Cranborne Street, London Road and Adelaide Street.

The force said that the roads were closed due to police incident and that they anticipated they would remain so for some time, urging the public to "please avoid the area where possible." Now, in a new statement released just before 11am, a Preston Police spokesperson said: "You may have seen our earlier post around some road closures in the Preston area this morning, and we want to tell you why.

"Cranborne Street, London Road and Adelaide Street remain closed, and we will bring you an update when they re-open."

Cranborne Street, London Road and Adelaide Street in Preston have been closed since around 9am.

The police went on to explain that they were called to reports of a firearms discharge in the vicinity of London Road, Preston at around 9am.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and is currently in custody.

No one is thought to have been injured as a result of the firearms discharge, and it is being treated as an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the public.

A Preston Police spokerspon said: "Our officers are currently at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. We want to re-assure you that you will see an increased police presence in the area whilst we carry out our investigation. If you have any concerns, please get in contact with us."

If you have any information that could assist the police with their enquiries, contact them on 101 quoting log 231 of February 27 2024. In an emergency, call 999.