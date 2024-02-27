Lancashire Fire and Rescue launch investigtion into a commercial building fire in Oswaldtwistle
An investigation has been launched after a fire broke out a commercial building in Lancashire last night.
Two fire engines from Hyndburn were called to a commercial fire on New Lane in Oswaldtwistle, East Lancashire at around 11:20pm on Monday night.
Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and were at the scene for just over an hour.
No injuries were reported but Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say the cause of the fire is under investigation.