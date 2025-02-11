Part of the M6 is earmarked for traffic disruption fron next week as partial and overnight closures for major roadworks begin.

The closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am from Monday, February 17, to Saturday, February 22.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “If you're travelling near Carnforth please be aware that we're planning a series of partial and full overnight closures to the A6070 which links the motorway to the A6 at M6 junction 35.

“This is to allow the road to be resurfaced as the final stage of a major project to bring it up to standard and make sure it meets future transport needs after 60 years in service.”

The list of closures are as follows:

Monday, February 17 and Tuesday, February 18, the A6070 will be closed for westbound traffic heading towards Carnforth from the M6. Eastbound traffic will be unaffected.

Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20, the A6070 will be fully closed.

Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22, the A6070 will be closed for eastbound traffic heading towards the M6 from Carnforth. Westbound traffic will be unaffected.

The Lancashire County Council spokesperson added: “Please follow the signed diversions which will be in place.

“Sorry for the disruption, and thanks for your patience while we carry out this vital maintenance.

“We are planning to carry out the resurfacing on these dates, however we may need to change the schedule at short notice if the work is disrupted by bad weather. We will post a further update if this happens.”