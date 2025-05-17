Active Way: Burnley road to be closed 'for some time' after crash

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th May 2025, 17:29 BST
A crash occurred earlier today.

A major road will be “closed for some time” after a crash in Burnley.

Sharing a statement on Facebook this afternoon, Burnley and Padiham Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that one lane of Active Way, from the junction that leads to Sainsbury's car park to the junction with Church Street is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Sainsbury’s | Active Way, Burnley.placeholder image
Sainsbury’s | Active Way, Burnley. | Google

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.”

Details of the crash are unclear but the police are advising motorists to look for an alternative route and leave plenty of extra time.

