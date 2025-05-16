A new addition to Lancashire Constabulary’s Mounted Branch has been named in tribute to a highly respected officer who dedicated more than two decades to the force and was the lead investigator on the Nicola Bulley case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Horse Lawson, a five-year-old Clydesdale, was officially named at a touching ceremony in Hutton, commemorating Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson, who died unexpectedly in December 2023, due to natural causes.

The ceremony was attended by Mr Lawson’s family, friends, colleagues, and members of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson and PC Cassie Barrat riding the five-year-old Clydesdale | Lancashire Police

ACC Lawson served across all divisions of Lancashire Constabulary during his distinguished career and was held in the highest regard by colleagues throughout the force.

He played a key role in numerous major operations, including the high-profile investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley, and helped coordinate the force’s response during the coronavirus pandemic.

A ghost hunt broadcast frim he grave of Nicola Bulley has been slammed by MP Cat Smith | Third party

During his tenure as ACC, Mr Lawson oversaw the Specialist Operations Department, which includes the Mounted Branch, making the tribute especially poignant.

Lancashire Police named one of their new horses after ACC Lawson, honouring his memory | Lancashire Police

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Robertshaw, from Lancashire police said: “Our police horses are usually named after places in Lancashire or influential individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Naming PH Lawson felt entirely fitting. Pete was deeply committed to public safety and policing in Lancashire. He was also a warm, caring individual who is greatly missed.”

PC Cassie Barratt, the officer paired with PH Lawson, said: “The horse has just turned five and stands at 17 hands high.

“He’s got a lot of growing and learning to do, but he’s already making incredible progress, visiting towns across Lancashire and working alongside other horses.

“He’s going to carry the name Lawson with great pride.”

The Mounted Branch plays a vital role in community engagement and public order policing, and PH Lawson is expected to be a familiar and reassuring presence at events and patrols for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Constabulary’s tribute ensures that ACC Peter Lawson’s legacy will live on, not just in memories, but through the steady hoofbeats of a horse bearing his name, proudly serving the communities he dedicated his life to.