I'm so pleased the late Lancashire Police officer who led the search for Nicola Bulley has been memorialised
Police Horse Lawson, a five-year-old Clydesdale, was officially named at a touching ceremony in Hutton, commemorating Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson, who died unexpectedly in December 2023, due to natural causes.
The ceremony was attended by Mr Lawson’s family, friends, colleagues, and members of the local community.
ACC Lawson served across all divisions of Lancashire Constabulary during his distinguished career and was held in the highest regard by colleagues throughout the force.
He played a key role in numerous major operations, including the high-profile investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley, and helped coordinate the force’s response during the coronavirus pandemic.
During his tenure as ACC, Mr Lawson oversaw the Specialist Operations Department, which includes the Mounted Branch, making the tribute especially poignant.
Assistant Chief Constable Richard Robertshaw, from Lancashire police said: “Our police horses are usually named after places in Lancashire or influential individuals.
“Naming PH Lawson felt entirely fitting. Pete was deeply committed to public safety and policing in Lancashire. He was also a warm, caring individual who is greatly missed.”
PC Cassie Barratt, the officer paired with PH Lawson, said: “The horse has just turned five and stands at 17 hands high.
“He’s got a lot of growing and learning to do, but he’s already making incredible progress, visiting towns across Lancashire and working alongside other horses.
“He’s going to carry the name Lawson with great pride.”
The Mounted Branch plays a vital role in community engagement and public order policing, and PH Lawson is expected to be a familiar and reassuring presence at events and patrols for years to come.
Lancashire Constabulary’s tribute ensures that ACC Peter Lawson’s legacy will live on, not just in memories, but through the steady hoofbeats of a horse bearing his name, proudly serving the communities he dedicated his life to.