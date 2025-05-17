Huge 30ft water fountain erupts in Layton as emergency services arrive at scene

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th May 2025, 15:51 BST
A dramatic 30ft water fountain erupted at Rodwell Walk, Layton, with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service on site.

A 30ft water fountain erupted has erupted in Layton.

Water was seen shooting into the air on Rodwell Walk this afternoon (May 17). Images taken at the scene show a huge fountain of water, which is believed to have reached around 30ft at its height.

One local told the Gazette: “I drove past this around 1.45pm and it must’ve just happened. The fountain was higher than the houses.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Eruption of water on Rodwell Walk.placeholder image
Eruption of water on Rodwell Walk. | Dave Nelson
Eruption of water on Rodwell Walk.placeholder image
Eruption of water on Rodwell Walk. | Dave Nelson
Eruption of water on Rodwell Walk.placeholder image
Eruption of water on Rodwell Walk. | Dave Nelson

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene, and the Gazette understands that the water reduced to around 16ft in height at 3.00pm.

A cordon is in place and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further information.

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice