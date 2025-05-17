Historic Blackpool Dance Festival returns to the Winter Gardens

The world-famous Blackpool Dance Festival is back at the Winter Gardens.

Blackpool Dance Festival has returned to the Winter Gardens for a two-week celebration of ballroom and Latin American dancing.

The world-renowned festival welcomes over 25,000 visitors annually and showcases more than 3,000 dances performed by 2,000 competitors from over 50 countries. Now in it’s 99th year, this year’s event will run from May 17 to 30.

Dancers performing at a previous Blackpool Dance Festival. | submit

The largest of five festivals held in Blackpool, the event covers Ballroom and Latin American dancing, incorporating the British Open Championships for Adult Amateur and Professional couples, plus Formation Teams.

Sharing a post on social media yesterday (May 16), Blackpool Dance Festival said: “We’ve arrived in Blackpool and we’re all set for two incredible weeks at the 99th Blackpool Dance Festival! Live streaming kicks off tomorrow, and we’re also taking personal video orders – capture your performances in stunning quality with Dance TV.”

More information is available here.