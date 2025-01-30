M6 chaos as HGV leaves carriageway causing lane closures and 45 minutes of traffic delays
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This has resulted in barrier damages that will require repair and has caused two lane closures and 45 minutes of traffic delays.
A spokesperson for National Highways North West said: “There are delays in excess of 45 minutes on the #M6 between #J26 and #J25#Wigan due a HGV that has left the carriageway.”
The is congestion of approximately five miles, with lanes 2 (of 4) closed.
The M6 has had a multitude of crashes in the past month.
Earlier this week one of four lanes had been closed on the M6 following a crash, while on Saturday police warned the M6 southbound could be “closed for some time” after a crash near Leyland.
In another incident previous to this another crash on the M6 southbound near Preston stopped all traffic heading in that direction causing a back-up of delays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.