Motorists are advised to avoid the M6 this morning after a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) left the carriageway.

This has resulted in barrier damages that will require repair and has caused two lane closures and 45 minutes of traffic delays.

The M6 has had a multitude of crashes in the past month. | National Highways

A spokesperson for National Highways North West said: “There are delays in excess of 45 minutes on the #M6 between #J26 and #J25#Wigan due a HGV that has left the carriageway.”

The is congestion of approximately five miles, with lanes 2 (of 4) closed.

The M6 has had a multitude of crashes in the past month.

Earlier this week one of four lanes had been closed on the M6 following a crash, while on Saturday police warned the M6 southbound could be “closed for some time” after a crash near Leyland.

In another incident previous to this another crash on the M6 southbound near Preston stopped all traffic heading in that direction causing a back-up of delays.