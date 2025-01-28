Delays easing on M6 after all lanes reopen following crash between Preston and Leyland

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:38 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 19:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists were experiencing delays of more than 100 minutes on the M6 following a crash between Preston and Leyland today.

Three out of four lanes were closed following a single-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 29 (Bamber Bridge) at around 5pm.

One lane reopened at approximately 5.15pm, but delays of more than 60 minutes were building in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Delays of more than 60 minutes were building on the M6 following a crashDelays of more than 60 minutes were building on the M6 following a crash
Delays of more than 60 minutes were building on the M6 following a crash | National Highways

Only one lane remained closed by 5.55pm as the central reservation was repaired, but motorists still faced 100-minute delays.

All lanes reopened at around 7.15pm, with residual delays of around ten minutes remaining in the area.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “All lanes are now OPEN on the M6 north between J28 Leyland and J29 Preston in Lancashire.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Related topics:PrestonLeylandNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice