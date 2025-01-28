Delays easing on M6 after all lanes reopen following crash between Preston and Leyland
Three out of four lanes were closed following a single-vehicle crash on the northbound carriageway between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 29 (Bamber Bridge) at around 5pm.
One lane reopened at approximately 5.15pm, but delays of more than 60 minutes were building in the area.
Only one lane remained closed by 5.55pm as the central reservation was repaired, but motorists still faced 100-minute delays.
All lanes reopened at around 7.15pm, with residual delays of around ten minutes remaining in the area.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “All lanes are now OPEN on the M6 north between J28 Leyland and J29 Preston in Lancashire.
“Thank you for your patience.”
