One of four lanes has been closed on the M6 following a crash.

The incident occurred earlier this morning on the M6 northbound between J13 and J14.

There are reports of a seven vehicle collision, however this has yet to be confirmed.

All lanes on the M6 are expected to open at noon.
All lanes on the M6 are expected to open at noon. | National Highways

Normal traffic flow is expected to resume by midday.

There have been calls for more safety measures to be implemented following several other incidents reported this month.

On Saturday police warned the M6 southbound could be “closed for some time” after a crash near Leyland, while a week previous to this another crash on the M6 southbound near Preston stopped all traffic heading in that direction causing a back-up of delays.

