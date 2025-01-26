Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of four lanes has been closed on the M6 following a crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred earlier this morning on the M6 northbound between J13 and J14.

There are reports of a seven vehicle collision, however this has yet to be confirmed.

All lanes on the M6 are expected to open at noon. | National Highways

Normal traffic flow is expected to resume by midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been calls for more safety measures to be implemented following several other incidents reported this month.

On Saturday police warned the M6 southbound could be “closed for some time” after a crash near Leyland, while a week previous to this another crash on the M6 southbound near Preston stopped all traffic heading in that direction causing a back-up of delays.