M6 crash shuts one lane as motorists advised to avoid the area
The incident occurred earlier this morning on the M6 northbound between J13 and J14.
There are reports of a seven vehicle collision, however this has yet to be confirmed.
Normal traffic flow is expected to resume by midday.
There have been calls for more safety measures to be implemented following several other incidents reported this month.
On Saturday police warned the M6 southbound could be “closed for some time” after a crash near Leyland, while a week previous to this another crash on the M6 southbound near Preston stopped all traffic heading in that direction causing a back-up of delays.
