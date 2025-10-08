Police have published these two images of people they want to speak to as part of an investigation into a collision in Preston during the summer.

The collision happened around 12.25pm on Saturday, August 2, on the Guild Wheel, near to Savick Brook, west of Edith Rigby Way where an off-road motorbike was in collision with a bicycle, with the cyclist – a man in his 30s - suffering serious leg and knee injuries for which he spent several days in hospital.

The rider of the off-road bike and a pillion passenger left the scene. It is believed there was a second motorbike nearby at the time.

Enquiries have been ongoing since then to identify the motorbike rider and the pillion passenger.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Now we are at the stage of the investigation where we are asking for your help

“If you witnessed the collision or were on that stretch of the Guild Wheel around the time it happened or have information as to who the people riding the off-road motorbike were, we want to hear from you.”

If you have any information and recognise the motorbike pictured, email [email protected] or contact 101 – quoting log 0576 of 2nd August.