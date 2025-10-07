Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been arrested after a hit and run in Leyland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 20s suffered ‘life-changing injuries’ after he was struck by a Mercedes in Leyland Lane at around 7.20pm on Saturday (October 4).

A member of the public found the young man seriously injured at the junction with Atlas Court. An ambulance was called to the scene and he was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have conducted enquiries, including CCTV, and found a white Mercedes C320 struck the man before leaving the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and three people have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They are a 14-year-old boy, a 31-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. They remain in custody.

A man in his 20s was found with serious injuries on Leyland Lane, at the junction with Atlas Court. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition. | Google

Police appeal

Sgt Ben Elliott, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “A young man has been left with some very serious injuries, and enquiries into how he sustained those injuries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst three people have been arrested, we are continuing to appeal for any information or footage that could assist our enquiries.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or have witnessed the Mercedes driving in the Leyland area prior to, or after the collision.

“If you have any Dashcam or CCTV footage of the Leyland Lane area, between 7pm and 7.45pm on October 4, please do get in touch.

“We know that this may have caused some discussion in the local community – we’d like to take this time to remind you that an active investigation is ongoing and would ask that you refrain from speculating online or otherwise, whilst we investigate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have information or footage, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0910 of October 5.

What police have said...

A police spokesperson said: “We want to tell you about a collision that has left a man with life changing injuries in Leyland, as we appeal for your help.

“Although the collision was reported to us early on Sunday evening, it is understood to have happened at around 7.20pm on Saturday (October 4).

“It was reported that a member of the public found a man with serious injuries on Leyland Lane, at the junction with Atlas Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains. Our thoughts are with him and his loved ones as he recovers.

“Following the report, our officers conducted enquiries, including CCTV enquiries, and found that a white Mercedes C320 had been involved in a collision with the pedestrian.

“An investigation is ongoing, and you may see our officers conducting enquiries in the area.

“Three people: a 14-year-old boy, a 31-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man have all been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They remain in custody at this time.”