Crash closes Edith Rigby Way in Preston in both directions as motorists advised to avoid the area

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 19:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Edith Rigby Way in Preston has been closed in both directions following a crash.

It has been closed between A583 Blackpool Rd and Avice Pimblett Way and police are advising motorists to avoid the area while they deal with the scene.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Good evening all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Edith Rigby Way in Preston has been closed in both directions following a crash.Edith Rigby Way in Preston has been closed in both directions following a crash.
Edith Rigby Way in Preston has been closed in both directions following a crash. | Google

“Please be aware that Edith Rigby Way, Preston is currently closed in both directions between A583 Blackpool Rd and Avice Pimblett Way following a Road Traffic Collision.”

They advised anyone travelling in that direction to seek an alternative route where possible.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

It is unknown how long the road closure is expected to be in place.

Due to severe flooding the A583 has also been shut in both directions between Ribby Hall roundabout and Fox Lane Ends/Weeton Rd junction.

Related topics:MotoristsPolicePrestonFlooding

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice