Edith Rigby Way in Preston has been closed in both directions following a crash.

It has been closed between A583 Blackpool Rd and Avice Pimblett Way and police are advising motorists to avoid the area while they deal with the scene.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Good evening all.

“Please be aware that Edith Rigby Way, Preston is currently closed in both directions between A583 Blackpool Rd and Avice Pimblett Way following a Road Traffic Collision.”

They advised anyone travelling in that direction to seek an alternative route where possible.

It is unknown how long the road closure is expected to be in place.

Due to severe flooding the A583 has also been shut in both directions between Ribby Hall roundabout and Fox Lane Ends/Weeton Rd junction.