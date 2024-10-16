Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A583 has been shut due to severe flooding and motorists are being advised to find a new route.

It is currently closed in both directions between Ribby Hall roundabout and Fox Lane Ends/Weeton Rd junction.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Please be aware that the A583 is currently closed in both directions between Ribby Hall roundabout and Fox Lane Ends/Weeton Rd junction due to flooding.”

They advised motorists to find an alternative route where possible.

The M61 southbound also remains closed after a man in his 20s sadly died. | Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com

The M61 southbound also remains closed between Junction 8 Chorley and J6 Horwich following a serious collision in which a man in his 20s died and three others were seriously injured.

The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning as heavy rain continues to batter parts of Lancashire. The warning which is in place until midnight tonight could cause power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Bus and train services could also be affected with journey times taking longer than usual.