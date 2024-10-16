Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have warned motorists to exercise caution when driving after two separate motorway crashes today.

The first crash involved a motorbike in which the rider came off whilst exiting the M58 motorway at Jct 4 after breaking too hard.

Police have urged motorists to slow down after two separate RTCs. | Lancs Road Police

The rider of this motorbike came off the bike whilst exiting the M58 motorway at Jct 4. | Lancs Road Police

A spokesperson for Lancs Road Police said: “The rider of this motorbike came off the bike whilst exiting the M58 motorway at Jct 4.

“The rider broke too hard in wet conditions and the bike washed out under them resulting in a broken arm.

“Please slow down in wet weather.”

In a separate incident a few hours later another road traffic collision took place on the M65 near Junction 8.

They added: “Another RTC involving wet weather this morning which may have been avoided with a little more care. This time near junction 8 M65.”

The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning as heavy rain continues to batter Lancashire, flooding roads in the process. The warning, which is in place until midnight tonight, could also cause power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. Intense rainfall could see between 50-80 mm of water falling within around six hours, although a lot of places will probably see closer to 20 mm. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible.