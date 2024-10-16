Police issue warning to motorists after road traffic collisions on M58 and M65
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The first crash involved a motorbike in which the rider came off whilst exiting the M58 motorway at Jct 4 after breaking too hard.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for Lancs Road Police said: “The rider of this motorbike came off the bike whilst exiting the M58 motorway at Jct 4.
“The rider broke too hard in wet conditions and the bike washed out under them resulting in a broken arm.
“Please slow down in wet weather.”
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
In a separate incident a few hours later another road traffic collision took place on the M65 near Junction 8.
They added: “Another RTC involving wet weather this morning which may have been avoided with a little more care. This time near junction 8 M65.”
The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning as heavy rain continues to batter Lancashire, flooding roads in the process. The warning, which is in place until midnight tonight, could also cause power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. Intense rainfall could see between 50-80 mm of water falling within around six hours, although a lot of places will probably see closer to 20 mm. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.