'Severe' Chorley and Preston bus disruption as 500 Stagecoach drivers strike over pay
The union says the workers are demanding a pay rise that reflects “huge disparities between their pay and drivers in the same areas”, with Arriva drivers in Birkenhead earning £2.69 an hour more than Birkenhead Stagecoach drivers and £2.13 an hour more than Stagecoach drivers in Chorley and Preston.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Stagecoach can absolutely afford to table an offer that tackles the unfair disparities within the region. Stagecoach drivers at Birkenhead, Chorley and Preston will receive Unite’s full support in taking strike action until that happens.”
The workers will take strike action from September 29 to October 5 and from October 13 to 19. Unite says industrial action will intensify if the dispute is not resolved.
Unite regional officer Mike Woods said: “Stagecoach is entirely responsible for the disruption that will be caused. It could have put forward an offer that addresses our members’ legitimate concerns but has refused to. Industrial action can still be avoided but that will require Stagecoach tabling an acceptable offer.”
Stagecoach has been approached for comment.