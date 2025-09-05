Recording a narrative conclusion, coroner Kate Bissett said she found no fault on the part of the care home. | National World

The family of a Lancashire woman who hanged herself have called for the police investigation into her death to be reopened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leanne Doherty, 35, was found dead at her home in Hestham Crescent, Morecambe in August 2024.

Assistant coroner Richard Taylor recorded a suicide conclusion at an inquest at Preston Coroner's Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Doherty's family claimed at the hearing that she was stalked and harrassed in the lead-up to her death and called for a new police probe.

The inquest was told that although she had received abusive messages, they did not meet the level needed for a criminal prosecution.

The hearing was told that Ms Doherty was found dead at her home on August 4. She had earlier contacted her former partner saying "Look after the kids".

An inquest revealed that an injury sustained during a fall while on holiday contributed to the death of a Lancashire woman | Google

Ms Doherty was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was hanging and there were no suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coroner Mr Taylor said that at a previous hearing concerns had been raised that Ms Doherty had been the subject of coercive behaviour.

She had sought the help of mental health services in February 2024.

Det Insp Entwistle, of Lancashire Police, said the family felt that Ms Doherty had been the victim of stalking, harassment and coercive behaviour.

He said they had accused her former partner Dale Peel of being abusive towards her, along with two other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Insp Entwistle said the people involved were interviewed by police and denied stalking her prior to her death.

Their mobile phones were examined for messages and the Crown Prosecution Service did not feel the contents met the threshold for a criminal prosecution.

The coroner said it was clear that there had been a "falling out" at the very least.

Ms Doherty's mother told the coroner: "We want to have the case reopened. Leanne hasn't had a full investigation."

She said her daughter was "petrified".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Insp Entwistle said there had been a history of domestic abuse allegations between Ms Doherty and her ex-partner. But no prosecution had been brought.

He said there had been messages between Ms Doherty and Dale Peel which were abusive on both sides.

A domestic abuse death review involving multiple agencies would be taking place in the future.

Coroner Mr Taylor said the problem the police had was that there had been no previous convictions relating to domestic violence. Ms Doherty had withdrawn her statements in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he understood the family's grief and frustration about wanting to know why Ms Doherty did what she did. But it was not in his power to provide answers

He said the evidence showed that she had deliberately killed herself.

He told the family: "I agree with you that she was under a lot of pressure. She was emotionally torn apart."

Kiena Dawes took her own life after being assaulted and domestically abused by her partner | Lancashire Police

The family’s calls follow a court case earlier this year following the death of another Lancashire mum Kiena Dawes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiena Dawes took her own life on a railway line in July 2022 after suffering years of domestic and physical abuse at the hands of her former partner.

Ryan Wellings, 31, was jailed for six and a half years in January for assaulting and coercing Kiena, before she took her own life on the railway in Garstang in 2022.

If you feel like you need to talk reach out to the Samaritans who can offer around the clock support free on 116 123.