The family of beloved mother grandmother and aunt who died after being seriously sexually assaulted as she lied in her hospital bed have paid tribute to their family’s ‘main source of support and encouragement’.

Retired clerical assistant Valerie Kneale died after being attacked in Blackpool Victoria Hospital - the last place on earth her family thought she would come to harm.

Just four days after suffering a stroke at her home in Poulton on Novermber 12, 2018, the 75-year-old died from her devstating injuries leaving her family in ‘constant torment’.

This week Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson has probed the events running up to Mrs Kneale’s death and concluded she died as a result of “unlawful act manslaughter,” caused by a sexual assault while on the stroke unit.

Mr Wilson added that record-keeping failures, missed observations and a lack of escalation by hospital staff had compromised the police investigation to find her killer.

He confirmed he would issue a formal preventing future deaths report to Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust to prevent similar failings in future.

Valerie Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, was murdered on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018 | nw

In a statement issued at the end of the gruelling four day hearing, Mrs Kneale’s family thanked the coroner and Lancashire Police for their work but condemned the failures that allowed the attack to happen.

They said: “We left our mother in what we thought was a safe environment.

“We asked if we could stay the Monday night, but we were told by hospital staff that they would look after our mum. We believed them. That obviously didn’t happen.

“Our mum was 75-years-old. Yes, she had a stroke and a broken ankle, but when we left, she was talking to us and asking for personal items. The news the next morning of her rapid decline was a devastating shock for all of us.

“Valerie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and most of all our friend. She lovingly looked after and cared for all her family. She was our main source of support and encouragement throughout our lives.

“Our mum’s core values live within us all – work hard, be kind, love each other, and be thankful for each and every day.

“The years since November 2018 have been a constant torture for all of us. The thought and now the evidence of the attack and the suffering she endured is crippling.

“She will always be with us and is out constant green – her favourite colour and her expression to us all.

“Love you more than rainbows. Sleep tight darling, with our pops. Always and forever, Valerie Mabel. We love you.”

Both the Acute Stroke Ward and the Continuing Care Unit at Blackpool Hospital are rated as inadequate or requiring improvement under the current Trust ratings.

The inquest heard a post-mortem carried out 18 days after Mrs Kneale’s death revealed that her injuries were the direct result of a sexual assault prompting a police murder investigation.

However, delays in reporting and preserving evidence - including the disposal of clothing and bedding and the loss of CCTV footage hampered the inquiry.

A post-mortem examination found Valerie Kneale had sadly died from a haemorrhage caused by a "non-medical related internal injury" (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The coroner heard that healthcare assistants had discovered heavy bleeding while preparing Mrs Kneale’s body for the mortuary, but the matter was not escalated or formally recorded.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Riley described the failure to act as causing a “significant delay” in securing crucial forensic evidence.

Mr Wilson said that while there were also concerns about poor record-keeping and gaps in medical notes, he could not find these contributed directly to Mrs Kneale’s death.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital. | National World

Alice Wood, of Farleys Solicitors, who represented the family, said the conclusion marked an important step towards justice.

She said: “Valerie’s family have fought for seven years to uncover the truth about her death. The Senior Coroner’s finding of unlawful killing could not be more serious - Valerie’s death was caused by a serious sexual assault suffered whilst in hospital where she was supposed to be kept safe. This is a step towards justice for her family.”

The police investigation into Mrs Kneale’s death remains open and will continue to be reviewed.

A £20,000 reward has also been offered by Crimestoppers in the hope to tempt someone with information about Mrs Kneale’s death to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.