Six fire engines tackle blaze at disused Preston building as residents urged to close windows due to smoke
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines were sent to the former New Friargate Social Club on Maudland Bank shortly after 4.25pm.
Crews used four main jets, a hose reel, four sets of breathing apparatus and a ground monitor to bring the flames under control inside the single-storey building.
Residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to a significant smoke plume, and people were advised to avoid the area while the incident was ongoing.
Roads around Maudland Bank and Pedder Street were closed off near the empty social club.
The University of Central Lancashire said its Media Factory building was shut as a precaution.
In a statement, it said: “The fire and smoke visible near to the University Preston campus is coming from the derelict social club on the corner of Maudland Road and Leighton Street.
“Police and fire crews are attending the incident. Although the University estate is not affected, we’ve closed our Media Factory building as a precaution.
“Please follow instructions given by the police and fire brigade and we advise keeping away from the scene.”
The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed and it is not known if anyone has been injured.