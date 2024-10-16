Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 20s was killed in a crash which shut the M61 near Rivington Services.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the southbound carriageway at 11.38pm last night.

A Citroen C1 travelling southbound struck a barrier before colliding with a Mercedes which had also been travelling southbound.

A passenger in the Citroen – a man in his 20s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a second passenger in the Citroen suffered serious injuries, as did the driver of the Mercedes. They were all taken to hospital for treatment.

Motorway remains closed

The M61 remained closed southbound between J8 (Chorley) and J6 (Horwich) at 3.10pm on Wednesday.

Police statement

Sgt Kasim Hussain of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has very sadly seen a young man lose his life and my thoughts first and foremost are with his family and loved ones and this distressing time.

“The carriageway has been closed for some time while officers carry out an investigation into what happened.

“As part of the investigation, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us.

“If anyone was driving on the M61 near the scene of the collision and has dashcam footage, we want to hear from them.”

Any witnesses or anyone with footage/information, can contact police on 101, quoting log 1497 of October 15, 2024, or email [email protected].