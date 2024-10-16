Tragic M61 update as man in his 20s killed in crash near Rivington Services and three others seriously injured

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man in his 20s was killed in a crash which shut the M61 near Rivington Services.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the southbound carriageway at 11.38pm last night.

A Citroen C1 travelling southbound struck a barrier before colliding with a Mercedes which had also been travelling southbound.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A passenger in the Citroen – a man in his 20s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a second passenger in the Citroen suffered serious injuries, as did the driver of the Mercedes. They were all taken to hospital for treatment.

Motorway remains closed

The M61 remained closed southbound between J8 (Chorley) and J6 (Horwich) at 3.10pm on Wednesday.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man in his 20s died at the scene on the the southbound M61 near Rivington Services at around 11.38pm last nightA man in his 20s died at the scene on the the southbound M61 near Rivington Services at around 11.38pm last night
A man in his 20s died at the scene on the the southbound M61 near Rivington Services at around 11.38pm last night | Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com

To keep up-to-date with the latest Preston news, sign up for our LEP newsletter

Police statement

Sgt Kasim Hussain of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has very sadly seen a young man lose his life and my thoughts first and foremost are with his family and loved ones and this distressing time.

“The carriageway has been closed for some time while officers carry out an investigation into what happened.

“As part of the investigation, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If anyone was driving on the M61 near the scene of the collision and has dashcam footage, we want to hear from them.”

Any witnesses or anyone with footage/information, can contact police on 101, quoting log 1497 of October 15, 2024, or email [email protected].

Related topics:Lancashire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice