Yellow weather warning issued across Lancashire as heavy rain causes traffic disruption and flooding to roads
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The warning which is in place until midnight tonight could cause power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
Bus and train services could also be affected with journey times taking longer than usual.
Areas of rain, heavy in places, are likely to push north across the warning area, with a few places perhaps getting a longer spell of quite intense rainfall.
If and where this happens, we could see 50-80 mm of rain falling within around six hours, although a lot of places will probably see closer to 20 mm. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
North West England areas affected are as follows:
- Blackburn with Darwen.
- Blackpool.
- Cumbria.
- Greater Manchester.
- Lancashire.
Roads have also been hit by flooding including some in Longridge.
Ribble Valley Police have urged motorists to be careful while travelling. They said: “Good afternoon.
“Please be aware that due to significant rainfall, there is a lot of surface water currently on Longridge Road between Hurst Green and Longridge, and on the surrounding country roads.
“Please drive carefully and find alternative routes where possible.”
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
What should I do?
Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
Be prepared for weather warnings to change: the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.