Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as heavy rain batters Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning which is in place until midnight tonight could cause power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of heavy rain and flooding risk across Lancashire. | National World

There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus and train services could also be affected with journey times taking longer than usual.

Areas of rain, heavy in places, are likely to push north across the warning area, with a few places perhaps getting a longer spell of quite intense rainfall.

If and where this happens, we could see 50-80 mm of rain falling within around six hours, although a lot of places will probably see closer to 20 mm. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible.

50-80 mm of rain falling within around six hours. | Vlad Chețan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West England areas affected are as follows:

Blackburn with Darwen.

Blackpool.

Cumbria.

Greater Manchester.

Lancashire.

Roads have also been hit by flooding including some in Longridge.

Ribble Valley Police have urged motorists to be careful while travelling. They said: “Good afternoon.

“Please be aware that due to significant rainfall, there is a lot of surface water currently on Longridge Road between Hurst Green and Longridge, and on the surrounding country roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please drive carefully and find alternative routes where possible.”

What should I do?

Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change: the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.