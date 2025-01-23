Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A chef who took a Ribble Valley pub to gastronomic heights has announced his next venture.

Steven Smith spent 15 years as chef patron at The Freemasons in Wiswell, near Clitheroe. Under his tenure, he ensured the pub was continuously in the headlines, achieving accolades including a top constant spot in the Estella Damm Top 50 gastropub awards as well as a continual Top 50 rating in the Good Food Guide.

In 2016, the Freemasons was named in Harden's 2016 20 Top Sunday Roasts across the UK.

Now the Blackburn man has made a move to Manchester, where he has taken the role of patron at KAJI Restaurant and Bar. Nestled on Bridge Street, KAJI Manchester is a high-energy Japanese fusion and flame grill restaurant with state-of-the-art technology, unique food, and live entertainment.

Open flame cooking and a quality sushi offering are both focal points at KAJI, where Steve and his team of chefs sear world-class ingredients over coal-fired grills, and put together creative omakase.

“I bit the bullet”

Steven said: “After 15 years at the helm of Freemasons at Wiswell, I decided it was time for a change. The opportunity arose for me to become Chef Patron at new spot KAJI Manchester, so I bit the bullet and dived into a different culinary scene in a different location.

“At KAJI, fire and flavour collide with energy and excitement. It’s about having a great time and sharing unforgettable food and moments. British cuisine has always been my bread and butter, but I’ve also always incorporated Asian and global flavours into my dishes and menus previously, so it’s not that far a departure from what I was doing at Freemasons previously. KAJI has allowed me to work more heavily than ever with Japanese ingredients/dishes, with a large focus on flame-cooking too, however my style of cooking with bold and exciting flavours has remained the same.”

Special event

There is going to be a one-night-only guest chef event at KAJI Manchester on Wednesday, February 5, where Dave Wall, Chef Patron at The Unruly Pig - the UK’s number one gastropub - will be cooking together with Steven. This event will showcase a nine-course tasting menu, carefully crafted to blend KAJI’s innovative flame-inspired cuisine with the bold European flavours of The Unruly Pig.

Steven added: “I’ve now brought my well-known Chef’s Table concept to KAJI, where just a few diners are treated to a series of courses created and cooked in front of them, from sushi to pasta to seared wagyu and knock-out desserts.

“Gastropub dining will nonetheless always have a place in my heart and I haven’t abandoned it completely – we’re collaborating with a good friend of mine Dave Wall of Unruly Pig in Suffolk for a one-off event. The KAJI X Unruly Pig superclub is taking place on Wednesday, February 5. We’re also looking to introduce a special roast dinner menu on select Sundays soon.”

What about the Freemasons?

No reason for Smith’s departure from The Freemasons was given, though at the time, he was quoted as saying his time there had “naturally come to an end”. It is thought that the Freemasons will continue to be led by head chef Matt Smith, who returned to the venue two years' ago after a brief spell away.

It is understood that the venue is undergoing a room extension and will continue in much the same vein, offering both tasting menu and a la carte. They say their aim is “to provide the ultimate gastronomic experience in a stylish pub setting that feels as relaxed as your own front room.”