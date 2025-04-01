Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brewery has issued an update on the sale of a much loved pub as locals set up a petition to save it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hare & Hounds pub based at Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, is set to go on the market with the pub continuing to trade as normal in the short term.

Google

Locals decided to set up a petition to save it from potential closure, calling it ‘a cornerstone of their community’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the petition read: “The Hare and Hounds is more than just a pub—it is a cornerstone of our community, bringing people together, supporting local events, and providing a welcoming space for all.

“Losing it would mean losing a historic and social hub that has served generations of residents.”

Read More Locals start petition to save beloved Hare & Hounds pub in Accrington from closing

Google

Responding to sale claims, a spokesperson for Thwaites Brewery confirmed that the pub is set to go on the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “We can confirm that The Hare and Hounds pub in Clayton le Moors is set to be marketed for sale, with the pub continuing to trade as normal in the short term.

“We have worked with our local operator over several years trying to make the site more profitable.

“This includes reducing drink prices, funding satellite TV and live weekly entertainment which, along with the great service provided by our operator, has made the pub busier but alas, not more profitable.”

They added: “We will continue to plough investment into our current estate of pubs across East Lancashire and the rest of the North of England, including our other site less than a mile down the road, The Grey Horse in Accrington.”

As of yet it is unknown if there are any interested potential buyers.

If you would like to sign the petition click HERE.