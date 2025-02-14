Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thugs left a man with fractured eye sockets and a bleed on the brain after beating him with a metal pole in Chorley.

The attack occurred on May 31 last year after the victim had a few drinks at pubs in the town the night before.

He bumped into one of the defendants, Wayne Baines, who he knew during the evening.

Wayne Baines (pictured left) and Jack Williams attacked a man with a metal pole in Chorley

The victim, his brother, Baines and another man later went back to the victim’s home.

It was there where Baines claimed the victim had insulted someone, but police said this appeared to be a case of mistaken identity.

At around 4.04am, CCTV captured two men arriving at the house in a taxi, one of them carrying a metal pole.

A few minutes later, Baines came out of the house and greeted the two balaclava-clad men.

One of them was Jack Williams who was carrying an imitation firearm.

The men then entered the house and attacked the victim who was asleep on the couch in the living room.

The man suffered two fractured eye sockets, a fractured rib and a bleed on the brain.

His screams during the attack - which was witnessed by the victim’s teenage son - were picked up by the CCTV.

Baines and Williams were arrested on 23rd June 2024 at a hotel in Charnock Richard following an investigation.

Baines, 32, of no fixed address, was found guilty by a jury of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Williams, 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the same offences.

Appearing at Preston Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, Baines was given an 18-year sentence, consisting of 13 years in prison and five years on extended licence.

Williams was given a 12-year sentence – eight years in prison and four years on extended licence.

DC Ryan Lee, of South Division's CID, said: “This was a violent attack with a weapon on a man in his own home, an attack which left him with serious injuries.

“The lengthy prison sentences and extended licence periods show how seriously the sentencing judge regarded the attack.

“Using violence is not acceptable and Lancashire Police will thoroughly investigate such acts in a bid to bring offenders to justice.”