Two Lancashire drug dealers have been jailed for three years each

Two drug dealers from Lancashire have been jailed for three years each at a sentencing in Preston this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire men Zahoor Hussain (left) and Rayhan Khan (right) have been jailed for drug dealing. | Lancashire Police

On March 31 2022 Lancashire Police officers saw a black Volkswagen Jetta suspected of being used for drug dealing in Clitheroe.

The vehicle was stopped in Henthorn Road with Zahoor Hussain (pictured left) in the driver’s seat and defendant Rayhan Khan (pictured right) in the passenger seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khan attempted to hide an item which transpired to be a bag containing 11 snap bags of cocaine.

More drugs were found where he was sat in the vehicle, along with a mobile phone and £105 cash.

A mobile phone was also seized from Hussain which contained messages related to drug-dealing.

Read More Man arrested after reports he had exposed himself at Fairhaven Lake on 2 consecutive days

Khan, 18, of Brougham Street, Burnley, and Hussain, 39, of Lowergate Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class A drug, and were sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Tom Archer, of the East Targeting Team, said: “As a result of pro-active and inquisitive policing these two drug-dealers are now off the streets of Lancashire.

“I hope this case and resulting sentence sends out a strong message that Lancashire Police and the courts will not tolerate anyone who attempts to deal drugs on our county’s streets.”

The action was taken as part of Operation Warrior, which is our response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.