Two Lancashire drug dealers have been jailed for three years each
On March 31 2022 Lancashire Police officers saw a black Volkswagen Jetta suspected of being used for drug dealing in Clitheroe.
The vehicle was stopped in Henthorn Road with Zahoor Hussain (pictured left) in the driver’s seat and defendant Rayhan Khan (pictured right) in the passenger seat.
Khan attempted to hide an item which transpired to be a bag containing 11 snap bags of cocaine.
More drugs were found where he was sat in the vehicle, along with a mobile phone and £105 cash.
A mobile phone was also seized from Hussain which contained messages related to drug-dealing.
Khan, 18, of Brougham Street, Burnley, and Hussain, 39, of Lowergate Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class A drug, and were sentenced at Preston Crown Court.
DC Tom Archer, of the East Targeting Team, said: “As a result of pro-active and inquisitive policing these two drug-dealers are now off the streets of Lancashire.
“I hope this case and resulting sentence sends out a strong message that Lancashire Police and the courts will not tolerate anyone who attempts to deal drugs on our county’s streets.”
The action was taken as part of Operation Warrior, which is our response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.