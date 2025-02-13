Five more members of a gang led by a former Bamber Bridge FC player have been jailed for flooding Preston’s streets with cocaine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came after seven other members of the gang were jailed last month, including Daniel Roccia who headed the organisation.

How was the gang caught?

Daniel Roccia, David Taylor, Dean Roccia, Jodie Roccia, Darren Stanley, Andrew Lockhart and Danielle Walton | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit launched a covert operation into the gang between April 2022 and March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gang brought several kilos of cocaine into Preston, distributing it across the city, as well as in Carnforth and Carlisle.

Several blocks of high-purity cocaine were seized during the investigation.

Who is Daniel Roccia?

Roccia - who enlisted family members, friends and associates to help him run his enterprise - played for several seasons at Bamber Bridge FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested by police after a series of dawn raids at addresses in Preston, Carnforth and Carlisle.

Daniel Roccia was dual registered between Bamber Bridge FC and Kendal FC | Contributed

Bamber Bridge FC confirmed was sacked following his arrest.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Bamber Bridge Football Club can confirm that Danny Roccia was until recently, registered as a player with the club (on non contract terms), but has spent the season on dual registration terms at Kendal Town.

“The club has recently terminated his registration with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bamber Bridge Football Club is a community focused, family friendly football club and has a zero tolerance policy towards drugs.”

How long were they jailed for?

At the first sentence hearing on January 23 and 24, Daniel Roccia, 36, of Sherwood Avenue, Leyland, and six others were sentenced to a total of nearly 50 years in prison.

A second sentencing hearing took place at Preston Crown Court on Thursday and Friday last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five more member of a drug gang led by a former Bamber Bridge FC player have been jailed | Lancashire Police

Five men received immediate prison sentences totalling more than 25 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs:

Liam Davies, 36, of Main Street, Carnforth, was jailed for seven years and two months.

Samuel Higgins, 39, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years and 10 months.

James Miller, 27, of Oswald Street, Carlisle, was jailed for four years and one month.

John Bench, 37, of Old Millstones, Preston, was jailed for three years and 11 months.

Wayne Welburn, 39, of Watling Street Road, Preston, was jailed for three years and three months.

Suspended sentences

Five other people were given suspended prison sentences at the same hearing last week:

Mark Skehan, 45, of Stanley Place, Preston, was given a two-year sentence suspended for 12 months, together with 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Cameron Parker, 23, of Highfield Road, Carnforth, was given a 20-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Jamie Matthews, 37, of Shady Grove Road, Carlisle, was given a 19-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 120 hours unpaid work.

Hayley Green, 41, of Troutbeck Crescent, Blackpool, was given a 33-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 60 hours unpaid work.

Anne O’Rourke, 41, of Dewhurst Avenue, Blackpool, was given a 22-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours unpaid work.

What did Lancashire Police say following the sentencing hearing?

Det Sgt Stuart Dean, of Lancashire Police, said: “I’m pleased with the sentences handed out by the judge to key individuals playing various roles within the drugs conspiracy through being a customer of Daniel Roccia directly, indirectly, or involved in the movement of cash or drugs.

“It has taken some time to finalise court proceedings due to the number of defendants in this case but I hope this sends out a clear message to those involved in the supply of controlled drugs that Lancashire Police will seek to disrupt, arrest and place you before the courts.”