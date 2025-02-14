A father of three has been jailed after he was caught in an online sting sending naked photographs to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

Lee Parry believed he had struck up a relationship with the child over a 10-day period on social media, but in reality he was communicating with an adult decoy out to trap paedophiles.

Parry, 32, from Burnley, admitted seven sex offences when he appeared before Preston Crown Court.

Lee Parry, 32, of Cromer Grove, Burnley, admitted 7 sex offences and was jailed for two and a half years at Preston Crown Court | Lancashire Police

He sat slumped in the dock in tears as a judge was told he had sent explicit pictures of himself to his victim and encouraged her to do the same.

Parry was jailed for a total of two years and five months with Judge Richard Gioserano telling him: “You have done great damage to the family life you once had.”

His partner sat impassively in the public gallery as the sentence was read out. He blew her a kiss as he was led away to the cells.

The court was told Parry had been snared by a team looking out for paedophiles approaching children on social media.

When he was apprehended police examined devices at his home in Burnley and found images which fell into child abuse categories A, B and C. There were also extreme pornographic pictures.

The prosecution said a decoy account had been set up on the chat platform Kik pretending to be a young girl called Emily.

Over a two week period Parry contacted the account and asked her how old she was. She told him 12. He admitted he was 31.

He tried to steer the discussion towards sex and then sent her a photograph of his legs and groin area still clothed. Gradually the photos he posted moved on to be more explicit.

He told the girl: “It’s your turn”. He then added: “I bet you look good in swimwear”.

The team sent him an image of a girl fully clothed who looked like she was around 12 years of age.

Th conversation got more sexual and after asking her intimate questions he said: “You don’t have to if you don’t want to. I am not going to force you. As long as it stays between me and you and I don’t get into trouble.”

Then he sent her pictures of himself fully exposed, saying: “Your turn?” He also suggested it could be a daily thing and repeated “as long as I don’t get into trouble”.

The conversation moved to another platform, Snapchat, before he encouraged her to commit an indecent act on camera.

Parry was arrested by police at his home in Cromer Road, Burnley and despite giving two “no comment” interviews he eventually pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, two of possessing extreme pornographic images, one of attempting to incite a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and one of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

His defence barrister Kristian Cavanagh told the court that Parry’s offending dated back to 2023 and the court case had been hanging over his head for two years. He had suffered “four months of turmoil” since submitting his guilty pleas.

“He is ashamed of his behaviour,” he said. “He acknowledges his wrongdoing.”

He said the defence accepted that his culpability would be based on what he believed he was doing – having sexual conversations with a 12-year-old girl – rather than the fact that there was actually no child involved and therefore no real victim. There had been no attempt to meet up with the child to take matters further.

Mr Cavanagh said the conviction would inevitably have a harmful impact on him with his family. “He has a long-term partner, although things are very difficult.” He was no longer allowed to have any unsupervised contact with his own children.

He said a prison term would leave the family in real difficulty and asked for any prison sentence to be as short as possible.

Judge Gioserano told Parry that when sentencing him the level of harm was based on intended harm rather than actual. “Here there was no actual harm or risk of it because there was no real child.

“You solicited sexual images of what you believed to be a 12-year-old girl. Images of what you believed was a 12-year-old girl were sent to you. So it is the culpability of what you intended. You were not in fact soliciting or receiving sexual images of a real 12-year-old victim, but you didn’t know that.”

The judge said Parry had no previous convictions and had shown “genuine remorse”. The offences had come at a time when he had instability in his personal life, although “that was no excuse for what you did”.

He added that not being able to see his children other than supervised visits would be a “substantial punishment” for him.

Parry was in tears as Judge Gioserano gave him a prison sentence of 29 months on the most serious charge of attempting to incite a child under 13 to indulge in sexual activity.

He sentenced him to 12 months for attempting to engage in sexual communication, and further prison terms for making indecent images of children and for possessing extreme pornographic pictures. All the sentences will run concurrent, making a total of 29 months.

In addition he imposed a sexual harm prevention order for the next five years and required Parry to notify authorities of his whereabouts on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.