Published 3rd Nov 2024, 10:58 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 11:01 BST
A 33-year-old Lancashire man has admitted supplying drugs.

Jared Gunton, of Gateway Close, Thornton, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

Gunton had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to supplying cannabis and cocaine.

The court was told Gunton played a "significant" role in supplying cannabis but his supply of cocaine was minimal.

Judge Richard Gioserano sentenced him to a total of 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered Gunton to do 180 hours unpaid work.

