Thornton man admits to 'significant' role in dealing drugs on Fylde coast at Preston Crown Court
A 33-year-old Lancashire man has admitted supplying drugs.
Jared Gunton, of Gateway Close, Thornton, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court.
Gunton had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to supplying cannabis and cocaine.
The court was told Gunton played a "significant" role in supplying cannabis but his supply of cocaine was minimal.
Judge Richard Gioserano sentenced him to a total of 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered Gunton to do 180 hours unpaid work.