This is why police were out and about at Preston and Lancaster train stations over the weekend

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 13:02 BST

Lancashire Police have explained why they were visiting train stations yesterday.

Posting on their social media feeds, a spokesperson said that their Project Servator teams have been supporting their British Transport Police colleagues to keep the transport network safe and welcoming for everyone.

This is why police were out and about at Preston and Lancaster train stations over the weekend.

They said: “You might’ve seen us out and about at Preston and Lancaster train stations today.

They added: “If you saw us having a chat with passengers (or even just enjoying the station coffee), don’t worry – it’s all part of the plan.

“We’re here to offer reassurance and a visible presence. If you ever need anything or just want to say hello – we’re always happy to talk.”

