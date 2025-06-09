This is why police were out and about at Preston and Lancaster train stations over the weekend
Posting on their social media feeds, a spokesperson said that their Project Servator teams have been supporting their British Transport Police colleagues to keep the transport network safe and welcoming for everyone.
They said: “You might’ve seen us out and about at Preston and Lancaster train stations today.
They added: “If you saw us having a chat with passengers (or even just enjoying the station coffee), don’t worry – it’s all part of the plan.
“We’re here to offer reassurance and a visible presence. If you ever need anything or just want to say hello – we’re always happy to talk.”
