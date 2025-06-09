Lancashire Police have explained why they were visiting train stations yesterday.

Posting on their social media feeds, a spokesperson said that their Project Servator teams have been supporting their British Transport Police colleagues to keep the transport network safe and welcoming for everyone.

This is why police were out and about at Preston and Lancaster train stations over the weekend. | Lancashire Police

They said: “You might’ve seen us out and about at Preston and Lancaster train stations today.

“Our Project Servator teams have been supporting our British Transport Police colleagues to keep the transport network safe and welcoming for everyone.”

They added: “If you saw us having a chat with passengers (or even just enjoying the station coffee), don’t worry – it’s all part of the plan.

“We’re here to offer reassurance and a visible presence. If you ever need anything or just want to say hello – we’re always happy to talk.”