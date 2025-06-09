Hundreds line the streets as King Charles make his first official visit to Lancashire as monarch

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:41 BST

Hundreds of people have line the streets of Lancashire to catch a glimpse of King Charles as he made his first official visit as monarch.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker, officially greeted His Majesty the King as he arrived at Lancaster Railway station earlier.

Mark Wynn, chief executive of Lancashire County Council was among those who greeted King Charles on his arrival into Lancaster.

Hundreds line the streets as King Charles make his first official visit to Lancashire as monarch.
Hundreds line the streets as King Charles make his first official visit to Lancashire as monarch. | Michelle Adamson

What will happen?

His majesty will take part in an ancient ceremony in front of the John O’Gaunt gateway, where he will be presented with the Keys to the Castle by Mrs Pam Barker DL, Constable of the Castle.

Mrs Amanda Parker JP, who is the King's representative in the county, said it would be "a very special occasion".

She said: “I am delighted that His Majesty is coming to Lancashire and look forward to introducing him to many Lancastrian businesses and community organisations. This is a very special occasion for our county.”

The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker, officially greeted His Majesty the King as he arrived at Lancaster Railway station earlier.
The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker, officially greeted His Majesty the King as he arrived at Lancaster Railway station earlier. | LCC

Following the ceremony, His Majesty will meet representatives from local businesses before joining a reception attended by a variety of organisations from the Lancaster area.

Road closures

A number of roads and car parks will be closed for the event, including:

- Roads in the vicinity of Lancaster Castle with diversions in place. Residents of Castle Hill and Castle Park have been contacted with details of alternative arrangements

- Parking in St Mary’s Parade will be suspended from 6pm on Thursday, June 5 until 9pm on Monday

- Dallas Road car park will be closed from 6am to 6pm on Monday except by prior arrangement.

