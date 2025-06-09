Hundreds of people have line the streets of Lancashire to catch a glimpse of King Charles as he made his first official visit as monarch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker, officially greeted His Majesty the King as he arrived at Lancaster Railway station earlier.

Mark Wynn, chief executive of Lancashire County Council was among those who greeted King Charles on his arrival into Lancaster.

Hundreds line the streets as King Charles make his first official visit to Lancashire as monarch. | Michelle Adamson

What will happen?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His majesty will take part in an ancient ceremony in front of the John O’Gaunt gateway, where he will be presented with the Keys to the Castle by Mrs Pam Barker DL, Constable of the Castle.

Mrs Amanda Parker JP, who is the King's representative in the county, said it would be "a very special occasion".

She said: “I am delighted that His Majesty is coming to Lancashire and look forward to introducing him to many Lancastrian businesses and community organisations. This is a very special occasion for our county.”

The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker, officially greeted His Majesty the King as he arrived at Lancaster Railway station earlier. | LCC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the ceremony, His Majesty will meet representatives from local businesses before joining a reception attended by a variety of organisations from the Lancaster area.

Road closures

A number of roads and car parks will be closed for the event, including:

- Roads in the vicinity of Lancaster Castle with diversions in place. Residents of Castle Hill and Castle Park have been contacted with details of alternative arrangements

- Parking in St Mary’s Parade will be suspended from 6pm on Thursday, June 5 until 9pm on Monday

- Dallas Road car park will be closed from 6am to 6pm on Monday except by prior arrangement.