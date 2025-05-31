'This is not the end' - Accrington locals vow as they close Hare and Hounds pub GoFundMe page

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 31st May 2025, 07:34 BST
Updated 31st May 2025, 07:39 BST

A GoFund Me page that was set up to help locals buy a beloved 200-year-old pub has closed.

Hundreds of heartbroken locals came together to sup their last pint at The Hare & Hounds pub in Clayton-le-Moors before it ceased trading on Sunday, May 10.

Less than a week later, the building, located at Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, has appeared on Rightmove via Trevor Dawson Property Consultants, Blackburn, for £495,000.

A GoFundMe page to help locals buy their much loved community pub Hare & Hounds in Accrington has closed. A GoFundMe page to help locals buy their much loved community pub Hare & Hounds in Accrington has closed.
A GoFundMe page to help locals buy their much loved community pub Hare & Hounds in Accrington has closed. | Google

Upon hearing of it’s impending closure locals, unrelenting in their fight to save the pub, set up a petition in order to make the powers that be rethink their decision with more than 700 people putting their names to it.

However, a spokesperson for Thwaites said that it was not viable to keep it open.

The pub is currently on the market with Rightmove.The pub is currently on the market with Rightmove.
The pub is currently on the market with Rightmove. | Rightmove

A GoFundMe was also set up to help locals join together to buy the pub.

However in a sad update, a spokesperson said the page would be closing but that this is ‘not the end of the journey’.

They said: “Closing Our GoFundMe – But This Isn’t the End.

“A huge thank you to everyone who donated and supported us — your kindness has meant so much.

“We’ve decided to close the GoFundMe for now, but this is not the end of our journey.”

“We’re currently working on sorting out refunds for all donors. Please bear with us during this process — we’re doing our best, but things might not be perfect.”

They added: “Your continued support is truly appreciated. With heartfelt thanks.”

A spokesperson for Thwaites Brewery said that the building has yet to be sold.

