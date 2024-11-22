These are all the Lancashire schools closed today due to the snow
Schools across the county have confirmed they will stay closed today, according to Lancashire County Council.
According to the list, schools in Chorley, Hyndburn, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and West Lancashire are currently closed.
Below is the full list:
Hyndburn and Ribble Valley
Accrington Woodnook Primary School.
Pendle
Lomeshaye Junior School.
Marsden Community Primary School.
Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit.
Rossendale
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, Bacup.
Tor View Community Special School.
Water Primary School.
Waterfoot Primary School.
