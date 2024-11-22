These are all the Lancashire schools closed today due to the snow

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:43 GMT
A list of schools in Lancashire have been forced to close today due to adverse weather conditions.

Schools across the county have confirmed they will stay closed today, according to Lancashire County Council.

Schools across Lancashire have been forced to close due to adverse weather conditions including snow and ice.
Schools across Lancashire have been forced to close due to adverse weather conditions including snow and ice. | AFP via Getty Images

According to the list, schools in Chorley, Hyndburn, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and West Lancashire are currently closed.

Below is the full list:

Hyndburn and Ribble Valley

Accrington Woodnook Primary School.

Pendle

Lomeshaye Junior School.

Marsden Community Primary School.

Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit.

Snow blankets Lancashire.
Snow blankets Lancashire. | Brian Eyre

Rossendale

St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, Bacup.

Tor View Community Special School.

Water Primary School.

Waterfoot Primary School.

Related topics:LancashireSchoolsWeather

