Wellfield Academy in Leyland forced into lockdown with students and staff kept in classrooms
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Posting in a public Facebook group with nearly 50,000 members, worried parents asked what was happening at Wellfield Academy after hearing rumours it had went into lockdown.
One parent claimed that students were made to hide under their desks in silence and lock the door with a table in front of it, while another added that they had been told it was a student who had gotten angry and abusive towards staff and decided to ‘smash up some areas’.
In an email to parents, headteacher James Lewis said: “Please be aware that the school has been in lockdown as a precautionary measure.
“All students and staff are safe and the school site is safe.
“We temporarily decided to keep students and staff within classrooms to ensure everyone was safe following an incident with a student.”
He added that no weapons were involved, appropriate action was taken and school continued as normal with students briefed in assemblies.
This is the second Leyland school to go into lockdown in less than two weeks.
Leyland's Moss Side Primary School was placed in lockdown after a ‘suspicious’ man in a balaclava was spotted outside the school in Paradise Lane at 8.50am last Friday.
Officers rushed to the scene and detained a man in his 40s.
Lancashire Police said the man was detained and not arrested, and “no weapon has been recovered at this time”.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Reassuring parents and alleviating fears, Moss Side Primary School principal Andrew Wright said: “As you are aware, an incident was dealt with on Friday morning regarding an adult in the local area.
“At no point did he enter school grounds, although he was detained nearby and searched but no item was found on his person.
“I would therefore, again, like to reassure all of our families that the actions of the children themselves, the staff team, those parents who were present and the police, ensured that everyone erred on the side of caution immediately to make sure all were safe and well.”
He also thanked the parents who supported members of staff to do their jobs.
Wellfield Academy has been approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.