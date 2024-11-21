Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A school in Leyland was forced into lockdown earlier this week after an incident involving a student.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting in a public Facebook group with nearly 50,000 members, worried parents asked what was happening at Wellfield Academy after hearing rumours it had went into lockdown.

Wellfield Academy in Leyland was placed in lockdown earlier this week after an incident involving a student. | Submit

One parent claimed that students were made to hide under their desks in silence and lock the door with a table in front of it, while another added that they had been told it was a student who had gotten angry and abusive towards staff and decided to ‘smash up some areas’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an email to parents, headteacher James Lewis said: “Please be aware that the school has been in lockdown as a precautionary measure.

“All students and staff are safe and the school site is safe.

“We temporarily decided to keep students and staff within classrooms to ensure everyone was safe following an incident with a student.”

He added that no weapons were involved, appropriate action was taken and school continued as normal with students briefed in assemblies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second Leyland school to go into lockdown in less than two weeks.

Leyland's Moss Side Primary School was placed in lockdown after a ‘suspicious’ man in a balaclava was spotted outside the school in Paradise Lane at 8.50am last Friday.

Officers rushed to the scene and detained a man in his 40s.

Lancashire Police said the man was detained and not arrested, and “no weapon has been recovered at this time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Leyland's Moss Side Primary School forced into lockdown as police detain man in his 40s

Moss Lane Primary School in Leyland was also placed in lockdown after a ‘suspicious’ man in a balaclava was spotted outside the school in Paradise Lane last Friday. | Google / Getty

Reassuring parents and alleviating fears, Moss Side Primary School principal Andrew Wright said: “As you are aware, an incident was dealt with on Friday morning regarding an adult in the local area.

“At no point did he enter school grounds, although he was detained nearby and searched but no item was found on his person.

“I would therefore, again, like to reassure all of our families that the actions of the children themselves, the staff team, those parents who were present and the police, ensured that everyone erred on the side of caution immediately to make sure all were safe and well.”

He also thanked the parents who supported members of staff to do their jobs.

Wellfield Academy has been approached for comment.